-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Proteon Therapeutics Inc (PRTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Proteon Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.32). Proteon Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Proteon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Proteon Therapeutics.

Get Proteon Therapeutics alerts:

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Proteon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

PRTO stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Proteon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Proteon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 70,381 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.73% of Proteon Therapeutics worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proteon Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to improve hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proteon Therapeutics (PRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.