$0.27 EPS Expected for SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (SSW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for SEASPAN Corp/SH SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SEASPAN Corp/SH SH will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SEASPAN Corp/SH SH.

SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SSW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank cut SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSW. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new position in shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSW traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 794,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,238. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 19th. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

