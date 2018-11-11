$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2018

Brokerages forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 1.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $472,466.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,701.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $397,845.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,044.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,458. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,696,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $195,277,000 after buying an additional 2,973,422 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,860,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,710 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,498,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,838 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 591.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,240,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,736,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,266,000 after purchasing an additional 863,979 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AXTA stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,979,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,195. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes coatings systems. It operates through the following segments: Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base. The Transportation Coatings segment offers advanced coatings technologies to original equipment manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles.

Earnings History and Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

