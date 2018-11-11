$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 1.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $472,466.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,701.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $397,845.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,044.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,458. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,696,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $195,277,000 after buying an additional 2,973,422 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,860,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,710 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,498,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,838 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 591.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,240,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,736,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,266,000 after purchasing an additional 863,979 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AXTA stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,979,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,195. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes coatings systems. It operates through the following segments: Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base. The Transportation Coatings segment offers advanced coatings technologies to original equipment manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles.

