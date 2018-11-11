$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) will report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. Great Western Bancorp posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.89 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 28.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWB. ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 price target on Great Western Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

In related news, insider Kenneth James Karels sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Richard Bass sold 1,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $55,135.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,822 shares of company stock worth $519,123. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $472,000.

GWB opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $46.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts.

