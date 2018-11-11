$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for United States Cellular Corp (USM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) will report $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. United States Cellular posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $3.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.91 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. B. Riley set a $53.00 target price on United States Cellular and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on United States Cellular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

USM stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.85. 169,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,528. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 92.84, a PEG ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.35. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $56.89.

In other news, EVP Jay Ellison sold 7,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $326,566.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven T. Campbell sold 21,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $1,105,908.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,908.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,983 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USM. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter worth about $14,753,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United States Cellular by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,476,000 after buying an additional 123,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United States Cellular by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,237,000 after buying an additional 89,651 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,983,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in United States Cellular by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,669,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

