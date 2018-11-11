$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Watsco Inc (WSO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.07. Watsco reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Longbow Research cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.38.

WSO stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.61. The stock had a trading volume of 289,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,884. Watsco has a 52 week low of $138.61 and a 52 week high of $192.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

