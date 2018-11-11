$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for AGCO Co. (AGCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will announce $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.42. AGCO posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.78. 1,033,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. AGCO has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 53,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 21.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its position in shares of AGCO by 12.5% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 1.4% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 75,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 52,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

