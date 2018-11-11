$1.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) to announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Smart Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78. Smart Global reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Global will report full year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Smart Global.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. Smart Global had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 92.01%. The company had revenue of $373.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGH. BidaskClub cut shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Smart Global from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Smart Global from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Smart Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In other Smart Global news, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $111,492.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 31,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,109,256.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,959 shares of company stock worth $5,500,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Smart Global by 37.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 27,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Smart Global by 38.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,635,000 after buying an additional 154,757 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Smart Global by 43.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Smart Global by 48.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Smart Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $30.03. 312,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,429. Smart Global has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $670.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.26.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

