$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will post $1.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.89 billion and the highest is $1.91 billion. MasTec posted sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $6.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $6.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of MasTec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.67 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup set a $70.00 price target on shares of MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,503,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,283,000 after purchasing an additional 37,654 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 227.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

MTZ stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,629,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. MasTec has a 52-week low of $39.83 and a 52-week high of $55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.