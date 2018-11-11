Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Blink Charging at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 1,420,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 28,402 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,030,000. 13.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $2.39 on Friday. Blink Charging Co has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “103,362 Shares in Blink Charging Co (BLNK) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/103362-shares-in-blink-charging-co-blnk-purchased-by-millennium-management-llc.html.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.