1,089 Shares in Home Depot Inc (HD) Acquired by Reilly Herbert Faulkner III

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,237,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,875,610,000 after buying an additional 604,634 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,997,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,657,493,000 after buying an additional 109,499 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,326,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $844,119,000 after buying an additional 108,535 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,045,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $789,299,000 after buying an additional 115,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,889,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $758,772,000 after buying an additional 114,785 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,093.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total transaction of $806,148.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,760,781.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $185.99 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $162.93 and a 52-week high of $215.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 522.68%. The company had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Sunday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.28.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

