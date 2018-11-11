1,097 Shares in Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 59,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 71,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after buying an additional 33,805 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,980,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,352,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRI. Macquarie lowered shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Carter’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $93.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.98 and a 1-year high of $129.00.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $923.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.87 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 8.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $272,925.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $2,381,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,835 shares of company stock valued at $5,643,925. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

