11,110 Shares in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 560.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $917,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $699,000.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $42,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles L. Chadwell sold 11,500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $1,004,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,987.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,230 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPR. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.27.

NYSE:SPR opened at $89.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.54 and a fifty-two week high of $105.20.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 46.86%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/11110-shares-in-spirit-aerosystems-holdings-inc-spr-purchased-by-pendal-group-ltd.html.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.