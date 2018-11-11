$116.29 Million in Sales Expected for Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) to post $116.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ship Finance International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.60 million. Ship Finance International posted sales of $93.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ship Finance International will report full year sales of $428.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $405.70 million to $452.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $487.03 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $529.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ship Finance International.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 million. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 23.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

SFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research raised Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered Ship Finance International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Ship Finance International by 32.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 198,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ship Finance International by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,224,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,819,000 after buying an additional 234,378 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Ship Finance International by 37.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ship Finance International by 129.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 197,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ship Finance International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 581,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 24,460 shares during the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SFL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,511. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ship Finance International has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels.

