12,371 Shares in Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG) Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vishay Precision Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,366,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VPG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $209,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,863 shares in the company, valued at $580,443.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Clancy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $432,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,835.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,151 shares of company stock worth $1,812,295 in the last 90 days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $497.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Vishay Precision Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

