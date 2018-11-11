13,470 Shares in Retail Value Inc (RVI) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Retail Value as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Value in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Retail Value in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Retail Value in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Retail Value in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in Retail Value in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Retail Value in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Retail Value stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. Retail Value Inc has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the NYSE. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of DDR. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets, which had a combined gross book value of approximately $2.8 billion as of March 31, 2018.

