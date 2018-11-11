$135.61 Million in Sales Expected for Sun Hydraulics Co. (SNHY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) to announce $135.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sun Hydraulics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.40 million. Sun Hydraulics reported sales of $84.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Hydraulics will report full-year sales of $503.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $501.70 million to $504.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $604.05 million, with estimates ranging from $593.10 million to $620.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sun Hydraulics.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.42 million. Sun Hydraulics had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Sun Hydraulics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Sun Hydraulics to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Hydraulics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

NASDAQ SNHY traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.30. 178,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,297. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.71. Sun Hydraulics has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $70.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Sun Hydraulics’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 29,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,681,918.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,152,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,601 shares of company stock valued at $5,620,982 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNHY. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

