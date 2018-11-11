1,363 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) Purchased by Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 345,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,813,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 133,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,283,000 after purchasing an additional 28,205 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $149.86 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $137.80 and a 52 week high of $166.03.

