$155.70 Million in Sales Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to announce $155.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $159.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries posted sales of $179.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year sales of $722.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $714.70 million to $738.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $745.59 million, with estimates ranging from $673.50 million to $823.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.37. 346,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,260. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $40.43 and a 12 month high of $86.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, CFO Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 8,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $497,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 651,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

