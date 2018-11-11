166,529 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Purchased by Brouwer & Janachowski LLC

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 166,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,106,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 2.3% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 168,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,242,000 after acquiring an additional 23,987 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 369,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 82,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.46 and a 12-month high of $81.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.1944 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

