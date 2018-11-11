18,796 Shares in Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 121.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,238,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963,618 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 111.6% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 88.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,890,000 after acquiring an additional 814,572 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 109.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,062,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,319,000 after acquiring an additional 556,278 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 88.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,099,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,113,000 after acquiring an additional 515,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $52.83 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $54.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Exponent had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $88.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 3,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at $313,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Exponent to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

