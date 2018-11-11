2,048 Shares in Hershey Co (HSY) Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 108.4% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth about $123,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.90, for a total value of $152,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,719,798.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 47,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $5,000,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,716 shares of company stock worth $12,690,499. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hershey from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Hershey from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hershey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $105.00 price target on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.81.

Shares of HSY opened at $108.58 on Friday. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Hershey had a return on equity of 102.30% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

