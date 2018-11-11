$21.34 Million in Sales Expected for MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (MSL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) to announce sales of $21.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidSouth Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.00 million and the lowest is $20.69 million. MidSouth Bancorp posted sales of $25.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MidSouth Bancorp will report full-year sales of $87.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.25 million to $88.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $84.31 million, with estimates ranging from $79.02 million to $89.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MidSouth Bancorp.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The bank reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 million. MidSouth Bancorp had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.29%.

MSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of MidSouth Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MidSouth Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 818,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MidSouth Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 665,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,236 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its stake in MidSouth Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 646,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 66,374 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MidSouth Bancorp by 8.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MidSouth Bancorp by 18.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.27. 25,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,016. The stock has a market cap of $222.80 million, a P/E ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. MidSouth Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $16.15.

About MidSouth Bancorp

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposits; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate.

