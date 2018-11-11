$21.77 Billion in Sales Expected for IBM (IBM) This Quarter

Analysts expect IBM (NYSE:IBM) to announce sales of $21.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for IBM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.97 billion and the lowest is $21.22 billion. IBM posted sales of $22.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that IBM will report full year sales of $79.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.06 billion to $79.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $79.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.55 billion to $80.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IBM.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 69.98% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IBM from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “$149.24” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on IBM in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.02.

IBM stock opened at $123.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $112.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $114.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

IBM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Sidney Taurel bought 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.02 per share, for a total transaction of $495,851.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,904.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Virginia M. Rometty bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.51 per share, with a total value of $998,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 11,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,853.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in shares of IBM by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 69,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of IBM by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 196,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of IBM by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 56,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of IBM by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 555,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IBM by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 61,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

