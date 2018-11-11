211,373 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Acquired by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 211,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,938,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth $127,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth $144,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 6,645.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.10. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.65 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 125.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “$19.11” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $19.25 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 6,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $129,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry K. Harvey bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $70,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

