2,243 Shares in Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Express Scripts by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,956,000 after buying an additional 143,479 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Express Scripts by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 110,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Express Scripts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in Express Scripts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Express Scripts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mahon Thomas P. Mac sold 5,234 shares of Express Scripts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $520,783.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESRX opened at $98.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Express Scripts Holding Co has a one year low of $59.17 and a one year high of $100.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $25.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESRX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Express Scripts to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.07.

Express Scripts Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

