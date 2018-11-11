235,000 Shares in Nlight Inc (LASR) Purchased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Nlight at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nlight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nlight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,673,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nlight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,609,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nlight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,038,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Nlight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

LASR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Nlight in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nlight to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Nlight from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other Nlight news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 1,109,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $28,223,568.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mv Management Ix Llc sold 1,192,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $30,329,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,481,622 shares of company stock worth $63,132,464 over the last quarter.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $20.48 on Friday. Nlight Inc has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.20 million. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nlight Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in various end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe.

