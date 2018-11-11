25,030 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 12,004.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

In other news, insider Mukul Deoras sold 11,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $737,843.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $1,112,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,811 shares of company stock worth $9,835,756 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

