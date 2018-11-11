286,836 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 286,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,384,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 13.8% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $537,000. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 164,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $154.08 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $140.76 and a 12-month high of $164.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

