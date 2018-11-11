$30.64 Million in Sales Expected for Northfield Bancorp Inc (NFBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) will report sales of $30.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Northfield Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.40 million. Northfield Bancorp reported sales of $30.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp will report full year sales of $121.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.20 million to $121.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $124.14 million, with estimates ranging from $123.57 million to $124.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Northfield Bancorp.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 million. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 18.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northfield Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of NFBK stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.48. 74,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,279. The firm has a market cap of $677.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.60. Northfield Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Northfield Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, Director Annette Catino acquired 6,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 239,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,167,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Connors, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $40,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,878.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,231 shares of company stock worth $150,640. 9.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northfield Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,409,000 after buying an additional 436,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,542,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,875,000 after purchasing an additional 115,381 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 574.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 105,196 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 14.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,158 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares during the period. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

