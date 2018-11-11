32,946 Shares in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 665.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 38,312 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 28,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $23.81 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -68.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNDA. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

