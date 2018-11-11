3,477 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (FB) Purchased by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,477 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.6% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 7.1% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 56,660 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several analysts have commented on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.54.

In related news, VP David B. Fischer sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.39, for a total transaction of $392,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $37,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,571,582 shares of company stock valued at $448,690,663. 17.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB opened at $144.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.03 and a twelve month high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “3,477 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (FB) Purchased by Country Club Trust Company n.a.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/3477-shares-in-facebook-inc-fb-purchased-by-country-club-trust-company-n-a.html.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.