35,573 Shares in TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,573 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter valued at $209,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised TRI Pointe Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $21.00 price objective on TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $11.92 on Friday. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

