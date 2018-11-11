3,565 Shares in New Relic Inc (NEWR) Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,565 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. First Analysis raised shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.47.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $88.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.96 and a beta of 0.82. New Relic Inc has a twelve month low of $51.68 and a twelve month high of $114.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $114.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.26 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Relic Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.35, for a total value of $1,580,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $8,794,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,742 shares of company stock worth $41,611,091 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

