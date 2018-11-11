3,916 Shares in Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 32.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,952,000 after buying an additional 86,051 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Kohl’s by 104.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 411,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,975,000 after buying an additional 210,542 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Kohl’s by 6.4% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Kohl’s by 34.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Kohl’s by 7.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter.

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Stephanie A. Streeter sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $389,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Sona Chawla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $746,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 224,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,435.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,331 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KSS opened at $81.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $82.99.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

