39,307 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Purchased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 39,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,661,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Pivotal Research set a $119.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.07.

In other news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $192,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,474,490.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $821,965 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

DECK opened at $134.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12 month low of $66.48 and a 12 month high of $137.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $501.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

