4,017 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $402,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,516.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $65.15 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 41.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

