48,449 Shares in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (CHMI) Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 327.8% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1,961.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 58.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $305.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.23.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 175.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 88.29%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “48,449 Shares in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (CHMI) Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/48449-shares-in-cherry-hill-mortgage-investment-corp-chmi-purchased-by-sterling-capital-management-llc.html.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.