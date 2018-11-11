58.com (WUBA) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WUBA. TheStreet upgraded shares of 58.com from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. CLSA restated a buy rating on shares of 58.com in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 58.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 58.com presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of 58.com stock traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,180. 58.com has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.93.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. 58.com had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $518.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 58.com will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WUBA. Genesis Asset Managers LLP purchased a new position in shares of 58.com in the second quarter worth about $476,941,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 58.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,353,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in 58.com by 59.8% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,135,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $230,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,951 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in 58.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,270,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in 58.com by 99.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,058,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,371,000 after purchasing an additional 528,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

