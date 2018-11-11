$71.10 Million in Sales Expected for Eventbrite Inc (EB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) will report $71.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.30 million to $71.50 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $284.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.46 million to $285.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $356.98 million, with estimates ranging from $351.64 million to $360.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eventbrite.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eventbrite has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,786,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,725,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,500,000. 0.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $40.25.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

