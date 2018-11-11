$73.75 Million in Sales Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) will report $73.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.59 million. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of $63.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year sales of $312.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.71 million to $314.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $346.56 million, with estimates ranging from $344.40 million to $348.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $87.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.26 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Trey Byus sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $575,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 416,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,990,808.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $1,876,900. Insiders own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 36.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 124,839 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 145.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 149,802 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 185,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter valued at $250,000. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.56 and a beta of 0.47. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $15.88.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

