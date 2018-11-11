ABB Ltd (ABB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 261,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,527 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ABB were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABB. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in ABB in the third quarter valued at about $739,000. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in ABB in the third quarter valued at about $4,387,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in ABB by 22.2% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 27,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ABB by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABB shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup raised ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. DNB Markets started coverage on ABB in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

NYSE:ABB opened at $20.15 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 6.24%. Research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/abb-ltd-abb-shares-sold-by-us-bancorp-de.html.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.