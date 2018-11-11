Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position Lowered by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,410 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 11,049 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,331 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $206,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 417.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,586,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $340,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507,553 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,195,417 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $72,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $1,793,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.22.

NYSE ABT opened at $72.79 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $74.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

In other news, insider Jared Watkin sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $4,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,133,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $127,042.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,297 shares of company stock worth $14,018,743. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

