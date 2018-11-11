Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Shares of ABEO traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.36. 591,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,834. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.74% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,094,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,016 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $9,210,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,184,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,951,000 after purchasing an additional 311,034 shares during the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 69.6% in the second quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 626,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 257,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 28.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 85,908 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

