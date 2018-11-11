Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment (FAP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment (TSE:FAP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE FAP opened at C$3.42 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment has a 12-month low of C$3.19 and a 12-month high of C$4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.18, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

