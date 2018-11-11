ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Short Interest Update

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,937,478 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the October 15th total of 18,444,733 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,272,148 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,210,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $22,641,511.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $169,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $18.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 3.35. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $32.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.18% and a negative net margin of 119.62%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

