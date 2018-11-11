Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Holdings in NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,751 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of NutriSystem worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in NutriSystem during the second quarter worth about $119,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NutriSystem by 64.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in NutriSystem during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in NutriSystem during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in NutriSystem during the second quarter worth about $215,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTRI shares. DA Davidson cut shares of NutriSystem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of NutriSystem in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of NutriSystem from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

NASDAQ NTRI opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. NutriSystem Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $159.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.18 million. NutriSystem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NutriSystem Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. NutriSystem’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

NutriSystem announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NutriSystem Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

