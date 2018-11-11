Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 30,386 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,386 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,913,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,193,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517,623 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,460,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,920 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,922,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,485 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,283,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,713,000 after acquiring an additional 172,417 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,862,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,924,000 after acquiring an additional 717,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $86.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 6.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

