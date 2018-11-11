Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 9,327 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,327 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1,113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “$68.51” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 40,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 271,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,030,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $62.84 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 9,327 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/achmea-investment-management-b-v-sells-9327-shares-of-robert-half-international-inc-rhi.html.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.