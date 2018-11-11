Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Given a $85.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATVI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, September 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $7.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.01. 34,539,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,880,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $1,357,580.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,784.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 551,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,846,000 after purchasing an additional 521,850 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 471,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,591 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.6% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 55,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

